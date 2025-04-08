Couple saves bird from drowning after being alerted by flock: 'They're trying to get us to save their friend'

People are drawn to live in communities made up of neighbors who want to help each other. These tend to be the healthiest, safest, and happiest places to live. The same can be said in the animal world. Like humans, most animals are social creatures that travel in packs and protect each other from danger.

But it is important to remember that all species make up our delicate ecosystems. Plants, animals, and humans all share this Earth, which is why it is so nice to see when humans and animals go above and beyond to care for each other.

One couple recently demonstrated that in a major way.

In a viral video posted to TikTok by Valerie (@mahoganyskyy), a couple shows how they were roused by intense cawing from a murder of crows flying overhead. They came outside to see that the flock of birds was actively trying to get the couple's attention. One of their own had accidentally fallen into the overflow area of their pool and was in danger of drowning.

"These birds were going nuts," Valerie says, "and they're trying to get us to save their friend!"

As she tries to calm the bird and the flock that is circling overhead, the man gently uses a rake to guide the bird out of the pool and away from danger.

In a subsequent TikTok post, the couple updates viewers by showing the crow has been rehabilitated. They release the bird from their yard and it flies away, joining its group in the sky.

According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, crow families can consist of up to 15 birds. They fly and forage for food together, which explains why they were so concerned when one of their own fell in the pool.

The kindness shown by the couple in the video is quite inspiring and a good reminder that we are all responsible for our collective environment. If you're inspired and interested in taking local climate action, check out this helpful guide.

Commenters on the original post were quick to sing the couple's praises. One pointed out how intelligent crows are: "Those are the smartest birds ever and they will not forget you!" Another focused on the alliance between humans and animals: "You just made 100s of crow friends!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.