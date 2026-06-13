Homeowner's 'property crows' start serving as bodyguards for his chickens against hawks

"We are happy to feed them because they provide a service."

Regularly feeding crows may be giving one backyard flock extra protection from hawks.

What's happening?

One homesteading post on Reddit suggested that feeding nearby crows may encourage them to help defend chickens from hawks, inspired by a genius TikTok video from the creator Bandrhomestead.

One commenter wrote, "Yes we have what we call our 'property crows' they co-exist with our chickens and 100% help with predatory birds. We are happy to feed them because they provide a service."

Another added, "I've also seen crows chase hawks away from my yard. They don't want something messing with their snacks."

The original poster replied, "Cool, that's great confirmation that it seems to work!"

Some commenters, however, said the arrangement can backfire if crows start hanging around nesting spots.

One user wrote, "I tried to attract crows and it did work. They started eating the eggs," adding that fake eggs eventually discouraged them.

Why does it matter?

Protecting against predators can be one of the hardest parts of raising backyard chickens.

Hawks, foxes, and other animals can wipe out a flock quickly, especially when hens are free-ranging.

Several replies suggested the birds may be useful not just for chasing predators but for sounding an alarm.

One person wrote, "We don't need security cameras anymore. Never lost a hen to a predator."

Another said the crows in nearby trees gave warning calls.

If the strategy works, it could help flock owners avoid losses without relying only on barriers, surveillance, or constant monitoring.

There were tradeoffs in the discussion as well.

Beyond the possibility of missing eggs, one commenter warned that feeding a small neighborhood group can lead to a winter influx of "Easily 10,000 crows" if a larger roost starts using nearby trees.

What can I do?

Commenters most often recommended leaving out fresh water and protein-heavy foods such as dog or cat kibble, meat, eggs, peanuts, or suet in an easy-to-find feeding spot.

The original poster also passed along advice from a wildlife rehabilitator in the thread: offer fattier foods in cold weather, switch to protein-rich foods in spring and summer, and clean feeding trays and water daily to reduce bacteria and disease.

Commenters also shared ways to limit the downsides. Some suggested protected nesting boxes or fake eggs to reduce nest raiding, while others recommended coating unsalted peanuts in spicy anti-squirrel sauce to keep squirrels away.

Commenters advised feeding crows enough to keep them interested while carefully managing chickens' food, water, and laying areas.

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