Diver captures terrifying moment mysterious creature appears in murky water: 'There is [not] much to do to 'protect' yourself'

"This is so scary but so damn cool."

A diver captured remarkable footage of a crocodile slowly swimming past him in Jardines de la Reina, Outdoors reported.

While many would find this encounter off the coast of Cuba frightening, the diver, Franco Fabio (@francofabioh), calls himself a "wildlife and nature warrior" and seems quite unafraid of the prehistoric predators.

Many of his death-defying stunts would earn the label of "touron" if done on their own by a pure amateur, and many observers might still call him foolish nonetheless. But Fabio approaches his underwater filming dives professionally and appears to always bring at least one companion, perhaps making him more of a nature documentarian than a rogue Instagrammer with a death wish.

According to Outdoors, when asked in a comment how he finds the bravery to get so close to the creatures, he said that he simply makes sure he's calm and in control, saying, "there is [not] much to do to 'protect' yourself with a croc." Presumably, he gathers enough information to determine if a crocodile has fed recently enough that it isn't desperate for a meal, too.

Fabio also said, in response to a comment, that he does not take videos for assignments — only for passion and his love of the ocean.

For some, that type of passion leads directly to conservation work.

Taking local action by participating in citizen science efforts can help conservationists monitor animal populations and behaviors. It can also help keep ecosystems healthy and balanced.

Washington residents worked with local agencies to trap displaced European green crabs and protect an essential bay. Elsewhere, citizen scientists have used the iNaturalist platform to upload photos and audio evidence of species, along with precise metadata, such as the date, time, and location of such sightings. Another trend has seen some collecting invasive marine specimens, helping record them, then enjoying them as a delicious meal.

Thoughtful management of the environment and its inhabitants can help improve human and planetary health. That, of course, means human-wildlife encounters need to be safe and distanced.

Commenters were in awe of Fabio and the crocodile.

"Absolutely amazing," one wrote.

"This is so scary but so damn cool," another said.

"Wow," a third simply stated. "Just wow."

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