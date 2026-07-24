Monsoon floods send crocodiles into schools in India, and one rescuer answers the call

He has suffered bites and claw injuries during past rescues.

When rivers rise during the monsoon season in western India, alligators can appear on roads, in neighborhoods, near farms, and even around schools.

In Kota, Rajasthan, one forest department worker has become an unlikely lifeline for both frightened residents and stranded wildlife.

What happened?

According to a report from ETV Bharat, this monsoon season alone, Virendra Singh Hada — a technical assistant with the Kota Forest Department — has carried out more than 100 crocodile rescues, at about two to three each day.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Apoorv Krishna Srivastava said the rainy season brings multiple distress calls each day, and the department handles roughly 300 crocodile rescues across the district every year.

According to the outlet, Hada began his career as a cattle guard in 1986 before becoming a technical assistant. Forest officials report that Hada alone has now safely relocated more than 800 crocodiles over the years.

As floodwaters and heavy rains push wildlife into human spaces, the danger runs both ways. Residents can be injured if they come across a stressed, cornered crocodile, while the animals themselves can be harmed or killed if they become trapped in urban areas without a trained response.

Forest officials told ETV Bharat the rise in sightings is linked to suitable habitat and ample food around the Chambal River system. Crocodiles are also being found in canals, ponds, drains, the Chandraloi River, and Kishore Sagar Lake.

What's being done?

Kota's rescue operations rely less on advanced equipment than on experience, speed, and practical field methods. Forest officials said rescuers use long bamboo poles, strong ropes, and jute sacks to contain the animals before moving them to larger water bodies, ETV Bharat reported.

ETV Bharat explained that the process begins with a jute sack placed over a crocodile's eyes to reduce its movement. Rescuers then secure the animal's legs and jaws and place it in a vehicle before relocating it to a more suitable habitat.

The work can be dangerous. Hada said some crocodiles weigh up to 441 pounds, and he has suffered bites and claw injuries during past rescues. He continues responding to call after call as monsoon season brings fresh emergencies into neighborhoods across Kota.

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