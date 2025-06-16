Officials stunned as majestic creature makes surprising comeback from brink of extinction: 'Increased steadily'

"Another important factor here is the political will and support of the local people."

This year's survey of the Asiatic lion population has revealed that it has increased by over one-third since the last survey, AFP reported in an article shared by Phys.org.

Today, the remaining population of the Asiatic lion is confined to a nature preserve in the west of India. However, once it roamed the entire country and all the way to the Middle East. Human activity, including habitat destruction and deliberate hunting, destroyed the population of this magnificent animal, reducing it to only 20 individuals in 1913.

Now, thanks to dedicated conservation efforts, the population has increased to almost 45 times its previous size.

"The Asiatic lion population, which was 304 in 1995, has increased steadily over the past three decades," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel told reporters, per AFP. Gujarat is the state in which the Asiatic lion's current habitat is located. "In 2020 it was 674, which has now increased to 891."

A survey of the lions' population is conducted every five years, covering over 13,000 square miles. It takes four days and is an important part of ongoing efforts to increase the still-threatened population of Asiatic lions.

Although the Asiatic lion is a conservation success story, the fight is not over. Having only a single population of the species, and having them located in only one place, makes them vulnerable to disasters such as disease outbreaks. The small number of individuals also leaves this species vulnerable to inbreeding and the problems that follow from a lack of genetic diversity.

Nevertheless, the Asiatic lion is popular and draws thousands of tourists to the area every year. This makes it easier to fund conservation efforts.

"Another important factor here is the political will and support of the local people living near the forest areas," Gadhvi said. "They together have helped in conservation of the species."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







