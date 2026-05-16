Researchers find that insects likely feel pain

"Humans are notoriously not very good at appreciating things that are different from them."

New research is adding to a growing body of evidence suggesting insects may experience more than just simple reflexes when they're injured.

The new study published in a peer-reviewed journal, Proceedings of the Royal Society B, examined whether crickets show signs consistent with pain, rather than just automatic responses to a threat.

Researchers randomly assigned dozens of crickets to one of three groups. The first group had a hot soldering iron placed on their antennae, the second got the same soldering iron placed on their antennae without heat, and the third group was a control.

The soldering iron was set to 65 degrees Celsius, which, according to The Guardian, was hot enough to be unpleasant without causing lasting harm to the crickets.

The crickets exposed to the hot probe centered their grooming on the affected antenna well after it was removed, doing so more often and for more time. Scientists believe that the insects were not simply agitated in general, but they directed care toward one specific injured body part.

By contrast, the other crickets appeared briefly disturbed but quickly returned to their normal behavior, strengthening the argument that the hot-probe group was experiencing something more prolonged.

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Scientists have long wrestled with questions over whether insects feel pain, in part because pain is difficult to prove in species that cannot describe what they are experiencing. But as the study's authors explained, these findings "strengthen the case for consideration of insect welfare and bears on how felt experience is distributed across the animal kingdom."

One invertebrate expert, Dr. Kate Umbers, explained to The Guardian that "humans are notoriously not very good at appreciating things that are different from them," adding: "… What I hope this study can do is inspire people to look past the differences between humans and insects, and instead embrace empathy, that they naturally feel towards other living things."

"If they're capable of having better and worse lives," she concluded, "then we should take that into consideration."

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