San Francisco officers carry coyote to safety after days trapped in a steep-hilled backyard

"Her house was on a hill and she had extremely high walls."

A young coyote that became stuck in a San Francisco backyard on a steep hillside had to be carried out by animal control officers during a rescue described by Animal Care & Control San Francisco to UPI.

What happened?

According to UPI, the rescue began last Sunday after a resident who was away on vacation noticed the animal on her home security cameras and contacted Animal Care & Control San Francisco.

The agency said the property's design left the coyote with no easy way out: "Her house was on a hill and she had extremely high walls."

Reviewing the video showed the animal had been trapped there for days. In the post, the agency wrote, "The coyote had been seen on camera pacing and trying to get out, but was unable to leave. After reviewing more of the footage, she realized the animal had been there since Thursday."

Once a relative provided access to the yard, officers found the juvenile on a lower level, curled up after what Animal Care & Control San Francisco described as having "shut down."

To move the animal safely, officers used a net, covered her head with a towel to keep her calm, and carried her to an open area. After the release, she eventually trotted back into the brush.

Why does it matter?

Coyotes are increasingly common in urban areas, and while they usually avoid humans, stressful situations can raise risks for both animals and residents.

Intervention by trained officers can help prevent injury.

Officials also noted that it is currently pupping season for coyotes, a time when adults and young animals may be more visible in neighborhoods.

Young coyotes may wander, while adults can be more protective near dens.

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