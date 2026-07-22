Washington police warn of rising coyote activity after one jumps fence, snatches small dog

The call noted did not say whether the dog survived.

A frightening scene in a Washington backyard reflects a growing reality of suburban life: As development expands and wildlife adapts, close encounters can happen quickly, especially for small pets left outside after dark.

In Edmonds, that broader pattern became painfully real when a resident reported that a coyote came over a fence and took the family's small dog.

What happened?

According to KOMO News, Edmonds police were called after screams were reported near the 8400 block of 200th Street SW.

Officers were then told the noise came from a homeowner who had seen a coyote jump the fence, grab a small dog, and pull it toward nearby woods.

Police searched the area for the animal but were unable to locate it after it ran off. The call note did not say whether the dog survived.

Police later consulted Edmonds' Animal Control Unit, which told KOMO News that coyote activity in the city has been on the rise.

Residents were also directed to information from the Seattle Urban Carnivore Project. As summarized by KOMO News, the research says expanding urban and suburban development is altering how carnivores live around people, while coyotes are often most active at dawn and dusk, when pets outside may face greater risk.

Why does it matter?

Coyotes are generally shy animals, but small dogs and outdoor cats can be at risk when wildlife grows more accustomed to moving through neighborhoods, especially at night.

Human activity can also play a role in these encounters. As housing expands deeper into wildlife habitat, and as unsecured garbage, fallen fruit, compost, and outdoor pet food create easy food sources, animals have more reason to move closer to homes.

That can affect everyday routines, from when people let dogs into the yard to whether cats should remain indoors and how carefully homeowners manage anything that might attract wildlife.

What can I do?

Animal control officials and wildlife experts recommend several practical steps to reduce the risk of encounters.

They advise feeding cats and dogs indoors, keeping cats inside whenever possible, and making sure small dogs are leashed and supervised, especially during the evening and early morning hours.

Residents with poultry should also keep them enclosed.

Eliminating easy food sources means securing trash, picking up fallen fruit, and managing compost carefully. Because coyotes are opportunistic omnivores, even minor attractants can encourage them to return.

Experts further advise never feeding coyotes and always maintaining a safe distance. If one approaches, people should not run. Instead, according to KOMO News, they should make noise, wave sticks, spray a hose, and haze the animal while standing tall, making eye contact, and shouting.

As the Seattle Urban Carnivore Project put it, "Continued survival of urban carnivore populations, as well as a sense of security for the public, requires increased understanding of and coexistence with these species."

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