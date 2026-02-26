Officials issue warning after wild animals are spotted in concerning location: 'It is not normal'

"Can cause them to lose their natural fear."

Coyotes are a common sighting in city and suburban areas, but officials in Ottawa, Canada, are reminding residents they need to take action to limit the chance of an encounter with the wild animals.

A coyote was spotted in broad daylight in Kanata, just outside the city, according to CTV News Ottawa, prompting the response.

Officials said the animal was observed near feed that was purposefully put out for wildlife. Bylaw and Regulatory Services was working with the individual to remove the food source.

Coyotes have become well-adapted to city life over the past few decades and are essentially part of the urban ecosystem.

The City of Ottawa doesn't try to relocate them because it has been deemed an ineffective and impractical solution, so safe coexistence is the way to go.

"Conflicts between coyotes and humans usually happen because of food. Feeding coyotes can cause them to lose their natural fear of humans, a process known as 'habituation' which increases the chance of conflict," the City of Ottawa said on its website. "Aggression by coyotes towards humans is extremely rare and usually involves habituated animals. It is not normal behaviour."

Animals like coyotes, bears, and other wildlife can become dangerous if they become too reliant on human food.

They also suffer health consequences from eating human food, gaining excess weight or missing out on important nutrients. Experts in Japan witnessed a delay in bears' hibernation habits, apparently driven by their constant access to food from humans.

The key to peaceful coexistence with coyotes is to avoid contact with them and keep your distance if you do come across one.

It's also important to keep food locked away and monitor pets, especially dogs and cats, if they're outside, as they can often be perceived as prey by coyotes on the hunt.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.