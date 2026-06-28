Florida firefighters rush to save 'dog' in canal, then realize it's an exhausted coyote pup

"Once again the poor animals are running out of space."

In Florida, a call about a dog in distress led firefighters to an unexpected animal rescue.

At a dock in Cape Coral, firefighters found that the creature stuck underneath was not a dog at all, but an exhausted coyote pup.

What happened?

The Cape Coral Fire Department (@capecoralfd) recounted the incident on social media. As UPI reported, Engine 9 and Rescue 9 were sent to the Britannia Lake canal after receiving a report about an animal, then believed to be a dog, in danger.

A resident in a kayak kept track of the animal and showed crews the dock where it had gone underneath. A video posted on Instagram shows firefighters entering the water and removing the animal from the confined space.

"Firefighters entered the water and were able to extract what turned out to be a coyote pup from the space," the post's caption explained. "It was exhausted from its ventures and unable to be released."

After the rescue, the coyote was taken to East West Veterinary Care Center and was expected to be transferred to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife ahead of its release.

Why does it matter?

Wild animals are increasingly being forced to navigate spaces built for people. In rapidly developing parts of Florida, canals, seawalls, roads, and backyard lakes can become dangerous barriers for animals trying to move through their habitat.

Encounters like this may become more common — not because wildlife has suddenly moved into neighborhoods, but because human development has reshaped the landscape around them. A young coyote can easily become trapped, stressed, or injured in a man-made canal system, especially if it becomes separated from its family or disoriented.

The situation also raised a public safety concern. At first glance, the animal appeared to be a dog, which is an understandable mistake when dealing with a small or soaked coyote. Contacting trained responders instead of approaching the animal directly helps protect both people and wildlife.

Returning a healthy wild animal to its natural habitat preserves a species that helps control rodent populations and supports balance in local food webs. Rescue and rehabilitation efforts can therefore have positive effects that reach beyond a single incident.

What are people saying?

Commenters under the Instagram post thanked the rescuers for saving the animal.

"Thank you for rescuing the coyote!" one user said. "They are scared."

"Thank you … for all your work saving this creature," another added. "Heroes!"

A third commenter noted that wild animals are losing natural spaces as humans expand and develop into their habitats.

"Once again the poor animals are running out of space," they said.

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