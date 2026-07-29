New York officials urge coyote caution after one snatches a cat from a yard and runs into woods

That seasonal movement can bring them nearer to neighborhoods, yards, and roads.

Officials in Croton-on-Hudson are asking residents to be vigilant after a coyote carried off a pet cat from a yard.

The incident is a sobering reminder that summer often brings increased wildlife activity — and, with it, more opportunities for preventable encounters near homes.

What happened?

According to News 12 Hudson Valley, the incident was reported at about 9 a.m. on July 25 in Croton-on-Hudson. Police were told a coyote had taken a cat from a yard and gone into the woods with it.

The cat's owner searched for the animal afterward but was unable to find it, the report said. Village officials are now reminding residents to stay aware of coyotes and to notify local police if any animal shows aggressive behavior.

News 12 Hudson Valley said coyote reports often increase in summer as younger animals begin spreading out to claim territory of their own. That seasonal movement can bring them nearer to neighborhoods, yards, and roads, especially in communities next to wooded areas.

Why does it matter?

Encounters like this are not only about wild animal behavior. They can also be shaped by human activity, including residential development near habitats, unsecured garbage, outdoor pet food, and landscaping that gives animals cover close to homes. When those factors overlap, coyotes may grow more comfortable moving through neighborhoods.

That broader pattern has been explored in reporting on why wild animals and humans come into conflict, including in this BBC Future article.

What can I do?

Making a property less attractive to coyotes starts with food. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation advised keeping pet food indoors and making sure garbage is secured. Those steps can also help keep other wildlife from lingering around a property.

The DEC also suggested that pet owners not let animals roam freely. Fenced yards can add another layer of protection, particularly for cats and small dogs that may be vulnerable if left outside alone.

Another recommendation is to cut back brush and tall grass so coyotes have fewer places to hide. That kind of yard upkeep may also make wildlife easier to spot before an encounter happens and may discourage coyotes from staying close to homes.

Officials said any coyote that appears aggressive or behaves unusually should be reported to local police. Quick reporting can help authorities monitor patterns, alert neighbors, and respond if a situation appears to be escalating.

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