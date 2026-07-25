Rhode Island man steps out for a cigarette, then fights off a black bear in his backyard

"Caught a right hook to the ribs and got dragged down on the ground."

In Coventry, Rhode Island, Lyle Moore stepped outside for his usual pre-work cigarette and ended up battling a black bear on his own property.

What happened?

According to WJAR, he said the encounter began around 3 a.m. on June 13. He came away with minor injuries.

After seeing a pair of glowing eyes from his porch, Moore assumed he was dealing with a smaller animal in the yard, but it was a black bear that attacked when he got closer.

"The best thing I could give you is like a catcher's mitt full of concrete just coming in for your rib cage and then swiping you in the ground," Moore said. "Caught a right hook to the ribs and got dragged down on the ground."

Near the gate by his pool, Moore said the bear pulled him roughly 15 feet. He was able to twist loose, land a kick to its face, and grab a nearby tool that he only identified as a shovel after he swung it.

"I felt the handle, and I just swung it and didn't know it was a shovel until I heard dink," he said.

After getting back into the house, Moore was safe.

State environmental officials later found evidence of bear activity in the yard, and in the weeks that followed, Coventry police warned residents about bear sightings around town.

Why does it matter?

Wildlife encounters are becoming more common in neighborhoods where development overlaps with animal habitat.

Moore lives in a suburban neighborhood, and investigators said signs on the property suggested the bear had been feeding nearby, apparently drawn to insects in a tree stump.

Human expansion into wild spaces can increase the chances of dangerous run-ins, particularly when animals are looking for food or moving through fragmented habitat. That overlap can become even more noticeable in summer as animals grow more active.

"I'm almost 200 pounds, and something felt like it dragged me like I was a six-year-old," Moore told WJAR. "And that's terrifying."

Moore later got medical care for significant bruising and muscle injuries, and he now has to receive rabies shots three times a week for several weeks.

What can I do?

Be cautious, especially at night. Turning on outdoor lights, making noise before stepping outside, and staying alert can help reduce the chances of surprising an animal at close range.

It can also help to make yards less attractive to wildlife. Securing trash, bringing pet food indoors, cleaning grills, and removing easy food sources can reduce the odds of bears or other animals lingering near homes. Even natural food sources, such as rotting wood full of insects, can attract animals.

If you do encounter a bear, staying calm, backing away slowly, and avoiding sudden movements or direct approaches can help.

"Turn a light on," Moore said. "Don't pull the '90s horror movie thing that I did. I did it out of pure arrogance and stupidity."

"No one ever thinks of a bear," he continued. "But I should have just taken the precaution."

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