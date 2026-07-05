Eyewitness video shows Utah's Cottonwood Fire racing through mountains near Beaver Mountain

Even people who are not in the immediate fire area can feel the health and economic fallout.

As wildfires race across the Mountain West this week, a TikTok filmed near Utah's Beaver Mountain offers a ground-level view of the Cottonwood Fire, with both smoke and visible flames in the mountains.

What happened?

TikTok creator Braig (@centralutahoutdoors) shared the devastating video this week.

The clip shows a smoky mountainside with flames moving through vegetation across the landscape. The creator identified the scenes as the Cottonwood Fire in Utah near Beaver Mountain. There is no narration in the clip; instead, the footage shows multiple angles of the fire advancing through rugged terrain under visibly hazy skies.

Why does it matter?

Wildfires do not just threaten forests or backcountry recreation areas — they can close roads, endanger homes, damage habitat, and fill entire regions with unhealthy smoke that lingers long after the flames move on.

Hotter temperatures and prolonged drought can dry out grasses, brush, and trees, making it easier for a spark to become a fast-moving fire. That raises public health risks through smoke exposure, threatens community safety through evacuations and property loss, and can threaten lives.

And with fire crews in the American West already stretched thin battling multiple fires across Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, and Arizona, it makes it much tougher to battle both the existing blazes and any new fires that crop up. In late June, three firefighters died while trying to contain a fire near Ouray, Colorado, driving home the risks these blazes hold.

Even people who are not in the immediate fire area can feel the health and economic fallout.

What are people saying?

One commenter wrote, "Noooo not Cottonwood!! That's so sad!!" Another added, "Man, I wish I could go to help."

There were many praying hands emojis, and one person wrote, "Dear God, please protect our firefighters, the people, their homes, the wildlife, and let this danger pass soon."

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