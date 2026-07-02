Utah witness films Cottonwood Fire, says it's unlike any blaze they've seen

They added, "We were prepared to see one of the largest fires in Utah history on our road trip, but we weren't mentally prepared."

The Cottonwood Fire is currently the largest blaze in the nation. It has already burned almost 94,000 acres in Utah, and as of Monday, it was only 4% contained.

One traveler described it as unlike any forest fire they had ever seen, sharing a brief video on social media that showed massive smoke plumes rising into the air.

The traveler who posted the clip wrote in the caption, "I've seen forest fires before but never anything like the Cottonwood Fire burning near Beaver, Utah."

"We were prepared to see one of the largest fires in Utah history on our road trip," they added in the video's text, "but we weren't mentally prepared."

Many who commented on the post responded with their own images of the blaze. One included an image of the sky tinted orange-brown — "Made the sky look crazy," they wrote.

The original poster responded to this comment: "Looks like AI."

Some viewers focused on how severe the fire season already feels in the state.

"This was Tuesday night from Circleville. It's awful," one person wrote.

Another said, "Utah fire season is no joke. We have fires all over the state right now."

Other comments emphasized how unusual the situation seemed and offered understanding.

"I've been here my whole life. It's NEVER been this bad, this early," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "From [California] and seeing them yearly — hope you guys are OK and let us know if you need help. We got you."

A fast-moving fire, like the Cottonwood Fire, can trigger evacuation warnings, impact work, cause property damage, and produce dangerous smoke that lingers far beyond the burn zone.

Worsening extreme weather disasters also endanger lives and livelihoods in direct ways. More intense heat, dry conditions, and other shifts can leave landscapes more vulnerable to destructive fires, while smoke can worsen asthma as well as heart and lung conditions.

Beyond the immediate public health risks, fires also disrupt local businesses, tourism, agriculture, and the broader economy, making recovery far more difficult for affected communities.

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