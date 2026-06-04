Harmless corn snake on Georgia golf course has golfers calling it the year's best snake photo

A perfectly framed photo of a corn snake on a Georgia golf course is drawing significant attention online.

Posted on Reddit's r/snakes, the image quickly racked up more than 16,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments, with users praising the corn snake's striking appearance while also cautioning the original poster to keep a safe distance.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The poster identified the animal simply as a "harmless corn snake," while the photo shows the orange-and-black patterned reptile as well as its piano-checkered underside.

This was not a dangerous encounter, but users reminded the poster that by showing its underside, the corn snake was in a defensive posture.

"The rearing up is them basically saying 'back off mate,'" one wrote.

In general, wild animals should be left alone and observed from a safe distance rather than approached or handled, regardless of how aggressive the species is.

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Corn snakes are nonvenomous and widely considered beneficial because they eat rodents.

Longer grass in rough areas on golf courses can provide ideal nesting spots for mice and other small animals, which in turn attract predators such as corn snakes.

This kind of encounter may be tied in part to human activity. Golf courses reshape natural landscapes, create edge habitat, and bring wildlife into closer proximity with people. In many cases, animals are not "invading" human spaces so much as adapting to environments humans have built.

While a harmless snake on a course, trail, or even near a yard can help reduce pest populations without chemicals, this photo is a reminder about how human activities can bring us in closer contact with wildlife.

Commenters under the post were fascinated by the snake's patterns.

"Jeez that is absolutely gorgeous," one wrote.

"Awww, I love his racing flag belly!" another said.

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