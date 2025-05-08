  • Outdoors Outdoors

Tour guide captures breathtaking footage of 'very rare' animal deep in nature reserve: 'The moment was precious'

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: iStock

Conservationists are in awe after a nature tour guide spotted a rare wild cat in the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, India. 

According to ETV Bharat, Vinod Badhani captured a photo of the elusive species near the waterholes in the Garjia tourism zone. Badhani was on safari with a group of tourists who were also lucky to witness the sighting of the wild cat. 

Photo Credit: Vinod Badhani

"The moment was precious. It's an unforgettable experience for all those who were fortunate enough to witness this rare sight," Badhani told ETV Bharat.

The Corbett Tiger Reserve was the first national park in Asia. It is not just famous for its historical significance but also for its biological importance. Spanning over 1,318 square kilometers, the reserve is a biodiversity hotspot, known worldwide for its unique plant and animal species. 

While the national park is famous for its significant presence of Bengal tigers, it's also home to other rare wild cats

"Three types of small wild cat species are found in Corbett park, including the jungle cat, leopard cat, and rusty spotted cat," Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola told ETV Bharat. "They are occasionally spotted by tourists, but still sightings are very rare." 

The sight of the small wild cat is an indication that conservation efforts are working. 

"The recent sighting of another small wild cat species in Garjia tourist zone is very encouraging. It has reaffirmed that the forests of Corbett Tiger Reserve play a crucial role in wildlife conservation and are exceptionally rich in biodiversity," Badola told ETV Bharat.

When used properly, trail cameras can be a powerful tool for conservationists who study evasive species. By identifying rare species, researchers can better protect them and preserve the biodiversity of areas such as this reserve.

