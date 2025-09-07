Scientists make stunning observation beneath waves off Florida island: 'We're doing something right'

The Coral Restoration Foundation stepped in this year to assist the coral spawn.

The coral reefs off Key Largo, Florida, have been struggling because of record-high coastal water temperatures. High temperatures not only caused a mass bleaching event in 2023, but they also triggered what scientists at the Coral Restoration Foundation call an "asynchronous stress spawn," according to Phys.org.

Coral reef reproduction, which only happens once a year, is normally prompted by subtle changes in tides, water temperature, and moon phases. When undisturbed, coral colonies release bundles of eggs and sperm to float to the water's surface, where the cells attempt to fertilize, and then float back down to the ocean floor.

The bleaching caused a premature spawning, resulting in an unsuccessful reproduction year.

The Coral Restoration Foundation stepped in this year to assist the coral spawn. When the corals were expected to spawn, the CRF team descended into the spawning alley of the coral nursery. When the gametes — the egg and sperm sacs — were released, the researchers rushed to gather them for their labs.

Spawning is a benchmark for a colony's health; however, scientists are needed to improve its resilience to rising temperatures by crossing genetic variants.

Alex Neufeld, the Coral Restoration Foundation's science program manager, told Phys.org: "If we see viable eggs, then it means that all of the other basic life needs of the coral must be being met. It means our colonies are healthy and that we're doing something right."

The foundation was able to collect 14 of the 29 staghorn genotypes during the coral spawn, further increasing the possibility for crossing variants.

While the latest spawn was a success, recent underwater temperatures in Florida have risen to dangerous levels to the point where the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned researchers not to replant any groups earlier this month — unless they were designed to withstand extreme marine heat.

Scientists have recently discovered a more scalable solution for increasing heat resistance in coral: treating hundreds of thousands of larvae at once, rather than dozens of adult corals.

Researchers around the world are working diligently to preserve coral by tracking colonies with robotic technology, using music therapy to revive damaged coral, and monitoring chemical compounds to assess health. If coral reefs cannot withstand environmental changes, 25% of marine life will lose their homes, resulting in a catastrophic loss.

