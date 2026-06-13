Baby copperhead writhes in the grass before viewers realize it is swallowing a bumblebee

Reddit viewers were captivated by a video of a very small copperhead twisting through the grass. As they watched, it became clear the juvenile snake was likely trying to swallow a bumblebee.

The clip was shared in a post on Reddit, where the tiny reptile looked intent on seeing the meal through.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

What happened?

The poster explained, "Saw a baby copperhead on the sidewalk, took a cool pic of it and decided to stay so no one ran into it." They said the snake then "moved into the grass and started writhing around like this," adding, "Im 99% sure its eating a bee. Is it trying to regurgitate it? Did it get stung??"

The video shows the young copperhead contorting in the grass while working a yellow-and-black striped bumblebee around in its jaws.

About 10 minutes later, the OP said they returned to the area and found that both the snake and the bee were gone, which suggested the copperhead was fine.

The encounter began on a sidewalk, right at the boundary between human activity and wildlife habitat. That kind of overlap is becoming more common as development, roads, and manicured yards cut into natural spaces, leading to more run-ins between people and animals.

Why does it matter?

Scenes like this are a reminder that wild animals do not always match people's assumptions, especially when they are young. Several users noted that juvenile copperheads can eat insects and other very small prey, not only the vertebrates that many people associate with them.

The OP handled the situation in a simple, helpful way: staying nearby so no one would step on the snake, then allowing it to move off into the grass.

Giving the animal space, not trying to handle it, and letting it move along if possible is the safest approach for everyone involved.

What are people saying?

Many commenters told the OP that the behavior was not as odd as it first looked. One wrote, "Copperheads will readily eat insects, arachnids and worms, especially when young." Another added, "baby copperheads LOVE cicadas, they gorge when broods emerge."

Some replies leaned more into humor. "Spicy boy cant handle spicy boy," one commenter joked, while another suggested the snake "could be reacting to you spotlighting it, wondering if it should abandon its meal."

One person summed up the little snake's hunting instincts with a single line: "Hershey kisses, rarely misses."

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