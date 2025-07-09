  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials take bold action to protect coastline from emerging threats: 'Helps keep our state on track'

This can only be a good thing for residents.

by Grace Howarth
This can only be a good thing for residents.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Connecticut passed two new laws as it continues to try and bolster its threatened coastline. 

An article in the Yale Daily News reported on a positive step toward a more climate-resilient future for the state. The Connecticut General Assembly passed Senate Bill 9 and House Bill 5004, which are two laws with a focus on the environment.

Senate Bill 9 addressed financial losses caused by natural disasters. According to a press release by Save the Sound, this law requires "developers to reevaluate construction plans for homes along possible coastal flood zones," disclose the flood risk of areas to potential homebuyers, and strengthen towns against flood risks.

House Bill 5004, on the other hand, focuses on carbon pollution goals. In 2008, the state had promised to reduce 80% of carbon pollution by 2050, but the new law aims to achieve net zero by then, instead. It sets out that by 2040, the state should have a 70% reduction in pollution compared to the levels in 2016.

This can only be beneficial for Connecticut residents. According to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, 61% of the state's population, or around 1.9 million people, live in areas prone to flooding.

Since 1880, global average sea level has increased by 8-9 inches, with the rate accelerating over the last few decades, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

Our reliance on burning dirty energy sources — such as oil, coal, and gas — means the production of huge quantities of heat-trapping gases that dramatically warm the planet and melt ice caps. The melting of these ice stores, in turn, drives sea level rise. 

Bills such as Senate Bill 9 and House Bill 5004 highlight the importance of governments and corporations in protecting local communities and the planet. Now that both bills have passed, Connecticut residents can feel assured that their state is working toward a cleaner, safer future for all.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said, per Yale Daily News: "Connecticut is proud to be a climate leader, and this legislation helps keep our state on track to improve our air quality and meet our climate goals."

Save the Sound's climate and resilience campaigns manager, Julianna McVeigh, commented: "In the end, we saw legislation pass that has the potential to make life in Connecticut safer, healthier, and more affordable for all residents."

Do you think your city has good air quality?

Definitely 🥰

Somewhat 😮‍💨

Depends on the time of year 😷

Not at all 🤢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x