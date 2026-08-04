Connecticut husky gets state honor after driving bear away from 6-year-old boy

"The kids were out in the garage while I was loading the car and Bella let out a bark."

A Connecticut Siberian husky is being celebrated by state officials after confronting a bear that ran toward a 6-year-old boy.

Bella, an 11-year-old husky, received the honor after protecting the child outside his family's Torrington home.

What happened?

Now-viral footage shared by WTNH brought national attention to a July 4 scare outside a family's home, where a dog, Bella, stepped between a bear and 6-year-old Colton before chasing the animal away.

Jeffrey Tazzara, Colton's father, told the outlet that the whole scene happened in an instant, saying: "The kids were out in the garage while I was loading the car and Bella let out a bark and I turned around there was a bear running in my son's direction and Bella giving chase. She ended up catching it about halfway into the driveway and chasing it into the woods."

Due to Bella's bravery, neither Colton nor Bella was injured.

Now, state leaders have honored Bella with an award for what she did. State Representative Joe Canino (R-65) said, "[The] Connecticut General Assembly hereby offers its sincerest congratulations to Bella in recognition of the demonstration of bravery and loyalty in the face of danger… Bella courageously warded off a charging bear many times her size to protect her family."

Meanwhile, State Senator Stephen Harding (R-30) jokingly put it this way: "It's the first time in my history to give an award to a dog, but it's to a dog that is a hero dog."

Why does it matter?

Wild animals do not always stay deep in wooded areas, and bears can wander near garages, driveways, and homes, turning any ordinary moment into a dangerous one in seconds, especially when children are nearby.

For families, the practical takeaway is straightforward. Keep a close watch on kids and pets outdoors, stay alert if wildlife has been spotted in the area, and move everyone inside if a bear appears near the home.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.