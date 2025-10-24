Hiker shares photo of upsetting discovery at nature preserve: 'That is so sad'

"Someone ought to do something."

A hiker in South Carolina shared photos of a frustrating scene caught in a nature reserve on a local Reddit.

The images were posted to r/Greenville, showing trash washed up into Conestee Park with a large turtle nearby.

"This is supposed to be a nature preserve but apparently it has turned into a nature dump," the poster wrote. "What a disappointment Conestee Park the nature preserve is."

The responses were quick to point out that the trash probably didn't originate in the park itself.

"Conestee is where all the crap from the Reedy River flows into and ends up getting stuck. Very little of the trash originates there," the top-rated comment noted, and added, "Please consider donating and/or volunteering if you'd like to help improve things."

The Reedy River that runs through the park is described by local organization Friends of the Reedy River as an "urban-stressed river filled with trash and contaminated with bacteria, nutrients, and other pollutants." Like many rivers that run through urban environments, trash and runoff are common contaminants that degrade water quality and harm local wildlife.

The comments defended the park staff, mentioning that volunteers primarily do the work with limited resources. Several pointed out that the poster should put their money where their mouth is and get involved in local efforts to clear up the river.

"Their staff work their a** off with very limited resources. They maintain a unique ecosystem and accommodate a huge number of visitors. Of course there are still opportunities to improve the place," said one comment.

Another poster said, "Any time I think 'someone ought to do something,' I remind myself that I AM someone."

"Damn that is so sad. Conestee is my quiet spot to get away," one commenter lamented before pledging to help out. "Got a few days off early this week may have to go out with some bags and help clean up."

