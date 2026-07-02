A Texas couple runs a bat refuge from home, and new rescues keep arriving by the hour

"I was only there for a few hours, but during that time several new bats were admitted, with more still on the way."

A social media post is shining a light on a small but mighty wildlife operation in Texas.

A home-run bat refuge is seeing new rescues arrive faster than caretakers can catch their breath.

What happened?

During a visit documented on Instagram, Kelly Sheldrick (@kellyjsheldrick) focused on the Austin Bat Refuge and the people behind it, showing how much local conservation can depend on just a few committed people.

"I recently had the absolute privilege of visiting Lee, Dianne and two of their new interns at the Austin Bat Refuge," Sheldrick said in the caption.

"What many people might not realize is that the refuge is run almost entirely by Lee and Dianne from their own home, and relies on donations to keep going," Sheldrick added.

"I was only there for a few hours, but during that time several new bats were admitted, with more still on the way."

Why does it matter?

Austin, Texas, is known for its Congress Avenue Bridge bats and hosts the largest urban bat colony in the world, estimated at 1.5 million bats, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Lee Mackenzie and Dianne Odegard serve as the backbone of a community resource for injured and vulnerable bats.

Bats play an important role in healthy ecosystems, including insect control and pollination, which can have positive ripple effects on farms, gardens, and local biodiversity.

When a refuge like this continues to operate, it helps support the environmental systems people rely on every day.

The post is a reminder that many conservation efforts survive on community support, not massive budgets. You can donate to the Austin Bat Refuge's Pup Raiser Fundraiser to help support their efforts in keeping young bats and their parents safe during the sweltering summer heat.

"Every contribution goes directly towards caring for these bats and helps give them the best chance of returning to the wild," Sheldrick wrote.

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