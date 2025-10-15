  • Outdoors Outdoors

Man hit with fines after being caught on video destroying beloved community feature: 'Absolute nightmare'

Volunteers were undeterred.

by Daysia Tolentino
A Welshman was fined after he went viral for ripping out a community garden near his business last year. 

Michael Hodgson was charged with causing £178 ($237) worth of damage. Volunteers had been placing plant beds around Gwaenysgor, Flintshire, in order to brighten up the village. The garden was placed next to Hodgson's property, although he claimed at the time it had encroached on his land.

Hodgson and his partner were caught on camera digging up and removing plants from the box. The video was posted to Facebook last year, and the couple received backlash online, according to the BBC. He recently reached a resolution with the community by paying the local church a sum of money. 

"The gentleman and his wife have been through an absolute nightmare," Hodgson's defense attorney, Selina Woodard, told the BBC.

Gardening is great for the environment and your health, so it's disheartening when others try to prevent it from happening. Native plant gardens look unique and attract critical pollinators that facilitate plant reproduction. People can also grow their own food, which can save them money on produce. Meanwhile, community gardening, like what these Welsh volunteers have done, can also be beneficial to your mental health.

Native plant gardens also save homeowners money on monoculture lawn maintenance because they require less water and fertilizers. 

While it's unfortunate that Hodgson went viral in this way, it is heartening that he could pay the community back. Volunteers were undeterred and reinstalled the plant box shortly after the initial incident. Their work is just one example of how individuals can take local action on critical climate issues.

"The herb garden has been restored and looks beautiful, but what is even more incredible to see is the community spirit," local resident Andy Clarke told the Daily Mail.

