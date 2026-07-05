Wildlife photographer captures adorable chain of mishaps for unlucky baby bird

Their chicks already face serious threats from predators, storms, and human disturbance.

A quiet moment for one baby tern that quickly turned into a "family feud" is drawing attention online, after a string of family mishaps delighted wildlife enthusiasts.

What happened?

Wildlife photographer Steven Chu has shared adorable footage of a family of common terns, with one unlucky chick facing the brunt of its family's rowdiness.

In the endearing clip, posted to Instagram, the young tern is shown settled beside a parent before the calm gives way to a flurry of movement.

The caption sets the scene: "Just another day in the life of a young Common Tern!"

It goes on to explain that "This little chick was sitting peacefully next to mom when she shifted her position and accidentally flipped him onto his back with her wing."

The video then shows the chick getting knocked again by the adult's tail, tumbling a bit and seemingly confused.

Just moments later a sibling comes over and turns the scene into what Chu describes as "a tiny family feud of their own."

Why does it matter?

While the video is amusing, it also offers a close-up look at how vulnerable shorebird chicks are in their earliest days.

Common terns nest on open ground, often in dense colonies where parents, chicks, and siblings are packed closely together. In that kind of environment, small jostles and constant movement are simply part of growing up.

And since common terns are migratory seabirds that depend on safe nesting areas, their chicks already face serious threats from predators, storms, and human disturbance.

What are people saying?

Commenters were quick to turn the mishap into a comedy routine of their own.

One wrote, "Mommy dearest. Poor little child."

Another viewer focused on the quality of the footage, saying, "WOW! The details of this video! Right down to the grains of sand on the chick's face! Spectacular!!!"

One commenter even offered a gentle correction, writing, "I have a feeling that it's dad, not mom… thank you for an amazing video, as always."

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