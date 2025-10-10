Experts confirm remarkable comeback of iconic species in US region: 'It's incredibly exciting'

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service shared good news recently in an update on its website. According to the agency, it has completed the latest five-year status review for the Columbia River population of the Columbian white-tailed deer and found that the species has met the goals outlined in its recovery plan.

Because the species appears to be making a remarkable recovery, the agency has recommended that it be removed from the federal Endangered Species List, which currently has it listed as threatened.

While this recommendation won't automatically see the species taken off the list, as the process for doing so involves further scientific review and a formal rulemaking process, it's a significant development for the Columbian white-tailed deer population in the Pacific Northwest.

The journey to save this deer species has been a decadeslong endeavor. The Columbian white-tailed deer is a species that was once abundant in Washington and Oregon. However, by the 1940s, these deer's numbers had dropped to less than 1,000, due to human growth and development, as well as habitat loss.

The dramatic reduction of this species resulted in it being one of the first wildlife species listed under the Endangered Species Act.

However, thanks to decades of work and collaboration among state, federal, local, and tribal partners, the Columbia River population is making a stunning comeback. Incredibly instrumental in this success was the Julia Butler Hansen Refuge for the Columbian White-Tailed Deer, created in 1971 to aid in protecting these animals. The Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge also helped create a foundation for this species' recovery.

Considering the vital role deer play in the food chain and in keeping plants from becoming overly abundant, the Columbian white-tailed deer's return is excellent news. With an increased population in the area, the deer will help the ecosystem swing back to its natural balance, which benefits not only the environment but also human populations nearby. Balanced ecosystems support cleaner water, air, and healthier food supply systems.

The acting regional director of the Pacific Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bridget Fahey, explained in the agency release, "It's incredibly exciting to see the deer reach this milestone. … This effort shows what's possible when we work together to recover a species."

