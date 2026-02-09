Colorado tourist causes dangerous situation while crossing street with wildlife: 'She has no idea how lucky she got'

A dangerous wildlife encounter in Colorado highlighted people's bad behavior around wild animals, which is seemingly on the rise.

"A touron in Breckenridge who mistakenly thought she was the moose whisperer," the Instagram caption stated. ("Touron" is a portmanteau of tourist and moron.)

The video showed a tourist marching after the huge animal as it crossed a street, seemingly taunting it and trying to order it around. The person was within feet of the moose. Astonishingly, they then turned their back, spun around, and pointed at the animal — or perhaps down the sidewalk to indicate where it should go.

Before the video ended, the moose reared up and took a few swipes with its hooves, chasing the person away.

Observers behind the camera were stupefied. You can hear them exclaim "Dude," "Yo," and "What?" as the situation unfolds.

Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) is a popular Instagram account that shows what not to do around wildlife. Moose are the largest animals in the Centennial State and can grow to 1,200 pounds, according to the Breckenridge Tourism Office. Their antlers alone can stretch 5 feet.

The site noted that the herbivores are dangerous, especially mothers protecting calves, males looking to breed, and any moose that is tired and hungry — common occurrences in winter.

Just like with all wildlife, people should respect moose and keep a safe distance. Approaching such powerful animals can lead to serious injuries and even death, and creatures that hurt humans may be euthanized even if they were provoked.

"Don't approach, chase, follow, surround or feed them, and always observe from a distance," the tourism office explains.

Practicing safety and being cautious around wildlife ensures people don't spook or agitate animals and that everyone gets a chance to enjoy nature.

Commenters ridiculed the person and their actions, calling them "the touroniest touron" and "luckiest touron 'alive.'"

"Who needs a skull anyway," one viewer wrote.

Another said: "She has no idea how lucky she got (or about anything else for that matter)."

