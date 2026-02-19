30-vehicle pileup leaves 4 dead amid terrifying 'brownout' conditions: 'Visibility was next to nothing'

The forecast called for sustained winds of 20-40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

Four people were killed in a Colorado crash this week after ferocious winds swept dirt and dust into the air to create a "brownout" that dramatically dropped visibility along a stretch of interstate in the southeast part of the state, according to the Associated Press. The severe winds were generated by a massive storm that impacted several states Tuesday and continued to affect a large portion of the country.

More than 23 million people across a dozen states were under wind advisories. The strongest winds prompted high wind warnings for more than half a million people in Arizona, Minnesota, and South Dakota. A high wind warning was also in effect for Eastern Colorado when the crash occurred.

Strong winds whipped up dirt and dust, causing a deadly pileup involving more than 20 vehicles along Interstate 25 around 2 miles from Pueblo. The low visibility was likely the main contributor to the crash. "Visibility was next to nothing," Maj. Brian Lyons of the Colorado State Patrol told the AP. Lyons referred to the conditions as a brownout.

"Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility to under a mile at times," the National Weather Service Pueblo office cautioned on Tuesday. "Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive."

A blowing dust warning was also in effect Tuesday afternoon. "Severely limited visibilities are expected," the warning stated. "Travel will be dangerous and possibly life-threatening. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles." The warning noted that visibility could drop below one-quarter mile and advised against traveling.

The forecast called for sustained winds of 20-40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The NWS office reported several gusts that surpassed 70 mph that day. The strongest gust, in Cuchara, reached 83 mph.

Drought conditions in the Centennial State have expanded since fall. Close to 56% of Colorado is in at least a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. That is a 24% increase since the middle of November. A key reservoir for the Southwest is also under growing pressure as a snow drought tightens water supplies across the Colorado River Basin, forcing officials to consider emergency releases.

Oklahoma, which was also impacted by the strong winds, is enduring at least a moderate drought across over 74% of the state. The storm fanned the flames of massive wildfires that have burned over 300,000 acres.

The overheating planet is amplifying extreme weather events such as droughts. Scientists say that if the world continues to warm, multiyear droughts will be more severe and affect larger regions across the globe.

