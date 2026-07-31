Colorado zoo welcomes critically endangered leopard cub, a 'total mama's girl'

"Is already capturing the hearts of the few humans who have seen her."

Conservation work at Colorado's Cheyenne Mountain Zoo got a boost with the arrival of a new Amur leopard cub.

Amur leopards are critically endangered animals.

What happened?

On May 5, Anya, a 12-year-old Amur leopard, delivered another cub at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. The zoo later confirmed the baby is female, and staff says she and Anya are both doing well behind the scenes.

For now, the cub is being kept out of public view as she continues bonding with Anya and growing stronger. Zoo staff are closely monitoring the pair.

The cub is also currently without a name as the zoo waits for a generous donor to name her.

In the zoo's press release on the birth, it wrote that this cub "is already capturing the hearts of the few humans who have seen her, with bright, twinkling eyes, striking black spots, and perfectly round ears."

This is also Anya's second time giving birth, giving animal care teams another opportunity to support the development of a young leopard that could one day play an important role in the species' future.

"The cub is doing really great and hitting all the milestones we could hope for," Basia Dann, a senior animal keeper for the zoo, said. "While she's a little shyer than Anya's first cubs, Basha and Mango, she's a total mama's girl."

To see images of the new cub, click here.

Why does it matter?

For critically endangered animals, raising successful cubs can help strengthen carefully managed conservation breeding efforts designed to preserve genetic diversity.

Zoos that participate in conservation-focused breeding programs can help maintain stable populations under human care while also educating the public about the threats animals face in the wild. While those programs are not a substitute for habitat protection, they can support broader conservation efforts.

Stories like this can also inspire support for habitat protection, wildlife science, and responsible breeding programs. Those efforts help protect biodiversity, which in turn supports healthier ecosystems that people rely on, too.

And the cherry on top is just how cute this unnamed cub is.

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