Florida neighbors push back as members-only golf course is proposed for decades-old citrus grove

In Florida, a plan to transform a long-established citrus grove into a private golf course has triggered opposition from nearby residents, who worry about traffic, harm to wildlife, and the loss of their community's rural feel.

Some neighbors say the fight is also about whether scarce agricultural land should give way to another exclusive destination for members and guests.

What's happening?

According to Naples Daily News, dozens of residents showed up at a June 25 neighborhood meeting in Collier County after a developer proposed a members-only golf course on about 160 acres.

SWJR Naples LLC turned to the golf-course proposal after county commissioners rejected its earlier plan to build 423 homes on the property. The site is zoned for agriculture and sits in a protected Rural Fringe Mixed-Use District "sending area," where conventional development is restricted.

The new plan could bring a golf course, a clubhouse, a driving range, and as many as 10 cabins for members and guests.

Land-use attorney Rich Yovanovich, speaking on behalf of the development team, said the project would generate "far less" traffic than the previously proposed housing development and argued that "golf courses are in fact very environmentally friendly."

Residents remained unconvinced. Verona Walk resident Gwen Ransone raised concerns about traffic, and others asked why Collier County needs another private golf club at all.

Why does it matter?

The dispute reflects a broader tension playing out across Florida and beyond: what happens when farmland that is no longer economically viable becomes a target for luxury development rather than conservation or food production.

Opponents say their concerns include flooding, wildfire risk, road wear, noise, and pollution.

Fred Miller, a local resident, said it would be better to "preserve a little bit of the old Florida for future generations, rather than making it another playground for people who can 'afford it.'"

The grove's owners have said citrus farming has been devastated by greening disease, part of a yearslong crisis that has wiped out acreage across the state. The collapse of working land under disease and climate pressure can leave communities choosing between preservation and new development.

What's being done?

The proposal still must clear several hurdles. As reported by Naples Daily News, it would need both a rezoning and a Growth Management Plan amendment, and that amendment would require support from four of the county's five commissioners.

Preservation is still a possible outcome. In May, county commissioners allowed staff to move forward with appraisals and negotiations that could lead to the land being purchased through the Conservation Collier program. If that happens, the grove could be preserved rather than redeveloped.

At public meetings, neighbors have pressed for answers about membership, cabins, roads, and drainage, and have urged officials to take a hard look at the proposal before any vote. The planning commission is expected to review the project before county commissioners consider it later this year.

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