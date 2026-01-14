Experts celebrate after spotting rare US creatures for first time in 30 years: 'Restoring an entire way of life'

For over 30 years, no one had seen any young coho salmon in California's Russian River.

That all changed in the summer of 2025, when a Pinoleville Pomo Nation water specialist identified the fish swimming in the river, according to a state press release.

Per the report, the tribal member saw multiple coho salmon in one of the river's tributaries located in Mendocino County. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife first announced the good news in December.

This sighting — the first since 1991 — suggests that the species may once again be swimming upstream from the Pacific Ocean to reproduce in the Russian River.

If the return continues, it would be a big win for California as the state works to prioritize salmon conservation. Many of the state's river pools where salmon lay their eggs are no longer safe options due to lower water levels and higher water temperatures.

Yet protecting keystone species like salmon is vital to keep the entire ecosystem humming. In other words, the more biodiverse native species that can thrive in rivers, the better.

California Governor Gavin Newsom established the Salmon Strategy for a Hotter, Drier Future to help restore and repopulate salmon habitats. The Pinoleville Pomo Nation and CDFW also lead rescue efforts to save stranded fish. These efforts, coupled with wetter conditions in the region, seem to be making a difference in the Russian River.

"Pinoleville Pomo Nation respects the relationship of traditional ecological knowledge, passed down through generations, while learning about contemporary conservation practices," said the tribe's Vice Chairperson Angela James.

Two other recent salmon sightings provide additional fuel for hope. In December 2025, more coho salmon were spotted in the state-protected Jenner Headlands Reserve on the Sonoma Coast for the first time in 60 years, per The Press Democrat. Plus, chinook salmon are now migrating up the largest tributary to the San Francisco Bay for the first time since the 1950s, thanks to a fish passage project.

"California's salmon strategy is about more than restoring a species — it's about restoring an entire way of life," added Governor Newsom, per the release. "It's about honoring tribal sovereignty, protecting the ecosystems that define this state, and doing the hard, generational work to make sure these rivers still run for our kids and grandkids."

