Coco the Yorkie spent the night on a 295-foot cliff before firefighters rescued her

"It was very dark and windy, making it dangerous for the rescue team to descend."

After making it through the night trapped on a steep coastal cliff on the Spanish island of Majorca, a Yorkshire terrier named Coco required a rescue operation.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to save the dog who had slipped away from her family during a walk.

Coco fell in the Badia Gran area while walking with a father and daughter near the edge of the cliff, according to Majorca Daily Bulletin.

The area is known for steep drops and hazardous conditions for both people and animals.

Until daylight, Coco's owners had no clear indication that the dog had survived the fall and the windy, dangerous hours on the cliffside.

Emergency crews from Parc de Llucmajor were quickly called to the scene, Majorca Daily Bulletin reported, but the initial rescue attempt had to be postponed because of darkness and high winds.

Joan Fornàs, Director Insular d'Emergències, told the outlet, "The firefighters from Parc de Llucmajor were alerted and a team quickly arrived at the viewpoint; although the animal was unresponsive. It was very dark and windy, making it dangerous for the rescue team to descend. It was decided not to risk the rescue until the animal's condition and exact location could be confirmed."

Rescue efforts resumed in the morning. At about 7:10 a.m., Coco's owners returned and called out repeatedly until the terrier answered with some barks, showing she had miraculously survived the night.

Rescuers said Coco almost certainly would not have survived if the fall had carried her all the way to the bottom of the cliff, instead of the ledge.

With help from local officials, rescuers then pinpointed Coco on a narrow ledge about 49 feet below the top of the rock face, well above the base of the 295-foot cliff, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

The successful rescue relied on coordination among several local teams. One firefighter, Guillem Mas, smartly suggested using drones the following morning to locate Coco before anyone attempted a descent, according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

After Coco's location was pinpointed, firefighters used an aerial ladder and lowered a specialist to bring the terrier back up safely. The operation reportedly took more than 90 minutes and required specialized rescue gear, including a bag made for animal recoveries, the Majorca Daily Bulletin reported.

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