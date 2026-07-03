Rescuers find more than 30 hatchlings after cobra slips into burrow beneath tree

A snake rescue in eastern India has drawn attention after responders searching a burrow beneath a tree outside a family's home found not only an adult cobra, but also more than 30 hatchlings.

What happened?

According to Deccan Chronicle, the incident happened on June 27 in Parulia village near Baripada in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. A large cobra was seen going into a hole beside a stone apple tree in front of a community member's home.

Trained snake rescuers were called after Gouranga Nayak's family alerted their neighbors about the sighting, the report said.

The extent of the situation became clear when snake rescuer Krushnachandra Gocchayat removed a few bricks around the tree and exposed an underground nest holding more than 30 cobra hatchlings.

Rescuers secured the young snakes safely, and the operation ended without injuries.

Many villagers gathered to watch, the report said, and the discovery of so many hatchlings made the rescue even more dramatic.

Why does it matter?

Cobras are highly venomous, so finding an adult and dozens of young snakes so close to a home posed an obvious public safety concern.

At the same time, the rescue underscored the importance of responding carefully rather than trying to kill or move wildlife without training.

Encounters like this can also be partly tied to human activity. As homes, roads, and yards expand into areas where wildlife once had more room, animals increasingly end up nesting or sheltering in spaces dominated by people.

A burrow beneath a tree at the edge of a residence may seem surprising, but it reflects how people and wild animals are often pushed into close proximity.

Cobras play an important ecological role, including helping control rodent populations that can damage crops and spread disease.

Safe relocation and trained intervention can reduce the chances of a dangerous encounter while avoiding unnecessary harm to native wildlife.

What are people saying?

Recalling the rescue, Gocchayat said: "I received a phone call around 3 p.m. informing me that a large cobra had entered a hole near a tree. After reaching the spot, I removed a few bricks around the tree and found more than 30 cobra hatchlings inside the burrow."

Wildlife experts urged residents not to try catching snakes on their own and instead to contact trained rescuers or the forest department when one is spotted.

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