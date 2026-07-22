Alaska drone footage captures brown bear digging for clams before bigger bears arrive

Avoiding conflict with larger bears might be an even bigger draw than simply getting an early lunch.

An Alaska-based wildlife photographer used a drone to capture a remarkable moment on the tidal flats of Chinitna Bay.

The footage showed off a coastal brown bear arriving early to dig for clams before the shoreline's usual feeding rush.

What happened?

In a July 20 Instagram post, Nick (@nick_in_alaska) shared his drone footage that showed a brown bear exploring the tidal flats and digging for food.

The caption explained that "this bear may have arrived early to avoid more dominant bears, searching for clams before the falling tide had fully uncovered the clam beds." The bear is then shown peacefully making his way through the water and pawing through the sand.

The photographer added that, "Clams are one of the first major sources of protein for coastal brown bears after winter before the salmon return. Rich clam beds under these glacial tidal flats help fuel the incredible size these bears are known for."

Why does it matter?

The footage points to the role that timing, food supply, and competition can play in wildlife behavior. For a coastal brown bear, getting to a food source first can offer an advantage. But avoiding conflict with larger bears might be an even bigger draw than simply getting an early lunch.

In this case, the footage shows that healthy shorelines support not only iconic wildlife, but also the broader ecosystems that depend on intact habitat.

The use of a drone here to capture this moment was necessary both to protect the photographer but also to "ensure no disturbance to wildlife."

That method reflects a broader push for responsible wildlife filming and viewing, with an emphasis on distance, minimal interference, and natural animal behavior. Here, it produced a rare look at bear behavior without making the encounter more stressful for the animal.

As one viewer put it, "Absolutely amazing footage. Being able to see it from this angle is awesome."

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