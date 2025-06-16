Scientists make concerning discovery about elusive creature that was once thought to be myth — here's what you need to know

A Nepali Times article is bringing awareness to the dire status of the clouded leopard species in Nepal.

The clouded leopard is so elusive that it was once thought to be a mythical species. It was considered extinct in Nepal until 1987 when the species was rediscovered. Clouded leopards hunt at night and are so stealthy that nearby villagers often do not know of their presence. They are named for their cloud-like fur pattern that is distinct from a leopard's spots or a tiger's stripes, and they are perfectly camouflaged in the underbrush of Himalayan forests.

What's happening?

The clouded leopard is classified as "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and is considered a protected species. Researchers gather most of their data through camera traps in protected areas or rare chance sightings.

Photo Credit: iStock

The clouded leopard habitat is being threatened by habitat loss and human activity. Nepali forests are being cleared for roads, agriculture, and other developments in areas that are suitable habitats for the animals but are not protected.

In addition to destroying the habitat of the clouded leopard, this activity has given humans greater access to the areas where clouded leopards live, which has led to increased poaching. Their pelts are sold for decoration and medical purposes, and live animals are sold as exotic pets on the black market.

Conservation efforts to protect wild animals in Nepal have largely been focused on rhinos and tigers, so researchers are hoping to direct equal energy to the clouded leopards.

Why is protecting the clouded leopard important?

The clouded leopard is in danger of extinction if conservation efforts are not increased. It is important to protect the rare species, and efforts can also help preserve the Nepali forests that help filter air to improve air quality and protect a clean water supply. This is important for all wild species in the area, as well as for humans.

It is vital to protect all native species in order to maintain biodiversity to support a balanced ecosystem.

What's being done to protect the clouded leopard?

The species' actual population in Nepal is still unknown.

Researchers are increasing their survey efforts in order to gain a greater understanding of the clouded leopard's status, and they are directing the species into new, suitable areas away from human activity. Improved technology is helping their efforts.

Greater awareness and more protective policies are needed in order to better protect the species. Researchers agree that Nepal needs long-term research, more camera trap studies, genetic monitoring, and greater community involvement in conservation efforts.

Karan Shah, a wildlife researcher and educator, expressed concern to the Nepali Times, stating, "Despite its relatively wide habitat distribution, the clouded leopard remains one of Nepal's least studied wild cats."

