New Jersey warns beachgoers as tiny invasive jellyfish with potent venom returns

It may be safest to assume they could be present even when the water looks clear.

State officials in New Jersey are telling shore visitors to watch for a small invasive jellyfish that has reappeared in coastal waters.

Its tiny size can make it hard to notice in the water, but its sting is strong enough to cause intense pain, making it a concern during the peak summer recreation season.

What's happening?

With summer underway, New Jersey officials are warning about clinging jellyfish sightings along the Jersey Shore, Fox Weather reported.

According to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, the species is native to the Pacific Ocean and is only about 1 inch across. It is transparent and often has a reddish-orange to yellow cross-shaped marking, which can make it challenging to see in water.

Fox Weather said it has also been documented from Maine through New Jersey and in other parts of the world.

The species tends to thrive in temperate, sheltered areas such as estuaries, eelgrass beds, and seaweed where tides are weaker.

Residents have also been raising concerns online. One user wrote, "Our first clinging jellyfish of the season. Be aware of the shallow estuaries with vegetation like algae where they reside."

Another warned that a child had been recently stung, experiencing four days of "immense pain."

Why does it matter?

For swimmers, children, paddlers, and others wading through shallow coastal habitats, the clinging jellyfish poses a risk because its venom can cause severe pain and other localized symptoms.

And for native marine animals, the spread of a pervasive invasive species can disrupt local ecosystems.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection says blooms usually last from mid-May into the summer and, as Fox Weather reported, adult jellyfish are often present until early August.

What can I do?

Officials say beachgoers should use extra caution in shallow estuaries and bays, especially in places with algae, eelgrass, seaweed, and other marine vegetation where clinging jellyfish are more likely to go unnoticed.

Because the creatures are so small and nearly transparent, it may be safest to assume they could be present even when the water looks clear. Parents, kayakers, waders, and anyone exploring marshy edges or calm inlets may want to be especially careful during the summer bloom window.

If someone is stung, symptoms can vary depending on their sensitivity to the toxin. While Fox Weather reported that no deaths from clinging jellyfish stings have been documented, officials say the pain can be extreme.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.