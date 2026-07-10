Four climbers airlifted to safety in Japan after brown bear strands them on mountain

Climbing routes had been closed following a bear attack that killed a 26-year-old.

A brown bear on a mountain trail in northern Japan turned an ordinary hike into a rescue operation.

Unable to continue their descent because of the animal, four climbers were eventually airlifted to safety.

What happened?

A man in his 60s and a group of three climbers who joined him decided not to keep heading down Mount Rausu because a brown bear was about 54 yards away on the trail, People reported.

Authorities got a call from the hikers at about 4:50 p.m. local time on July 4 after the sighting, and police estimated the bear at roughly 4 feet, 9 inches long, according to People, citing Kyodo News, the Mainichi Shimbun, and Japan Today.

About three-and-a-half hours later, a helicopter picked up all four climbers and took them to safety. No injuries were reported.

Reports cited by People said the bear sighting happened the same day the mountain reopened to hikers for the first time since August 2025, after climbing routes had been closed following a bear attack that killed a 26-year-old.

The following day, roughly 50 city officials and climbers took part in a ceremony marking Mount Rausu's reopening.

Why does it matter?

The BBC reported that Japan logged 238 bear-related incidents and 13 deaths in 2025.

These encounters are not only about animal aggression. Human activity can also increase the likelihood of wildlife run-ins when development, tourism, and recreation push deeper into bear habitat or when changing food availability shifts where animals roam.

As climate pressures and land-use changes disrupt natural patterns, bears may be more likely to appear near trails or populated areas. In many communities, people and wild animals are being forced into closer contact.

What's being done?

In October, the BBC reported that the country's environment ministry planned to recruit hunters and allocate funding to address bears wandering into residential areas.

Officials have also issued public warnings. In November, the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Japan told tourists to remain cautious about aggressive bears, especially in northern parts of the country.

Preparation should include checking local wildlife advisories before heading out, avoiding hiking alone when possible, making noise on trails, carrying approved bear deterrents where allowed, and being ready to turn back if conditions feel unsafe.

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