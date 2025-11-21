Nonprofit takes action on growing health issue affecting Gen Z: 'Both sobering and urgent'

This coping mechanism toolkit comes on the back of rising climate anxiety.

With backing from Blue Shield, the Climate Mental Health Network recently created a digital toolkit to help those with growing climate concerns open up about their fears and learn how to handle them.

According to a 2021 climate survey done by Blue Shield, " … more than eight out of 10 (83%) of Gen Z youth were concerned about the health of the planet, with the majority of respondents saying their environment affected their physical health (69%) and mental health (75%)."

To assuage such worries, the Climate Emotions Toolkit released to middle school teachers to use for their students when discussing the changing climate of the world.

The free-to-download toolkit discusses "background information, climate literacy resources, and strategies for supporting students' mental well-being."

As fears rise in younger generations of the years to come, with rising global temperatures and changing landscapes, the consensus is that there needs to be more discussion surrounding the topic.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

While many people worry about the state of the climate, younger generations are particularly susceptible to higher anxiety surrounding the subject.

Per the Blue Shield California News Center, what they found "was both sobering and urgent … students were reporting feelings of dread, hopelessness, and anxiety tied directly to climate events. Many felt isolated, thinking they were the only ones experiencing this."

However, with the development and dispersal of the toolkit, students have access to a plethora of actionable ways to ease their concerns and find community in climate activism.

The BSCNC gave a few important takeaways from the resources, including healthy social media boundaries, establishing coping exercises, and having open discussions that don't shy away from the topic at hand.

Sarah Newman, the executive director at the Climate Mental Health Network, emphasized that "it's important to validate climate anxiety, while also providing constructive ways to respond." That way, as the climate continues to change, people will be well-equipped to talk about and combat environmental concerns once they arise.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.