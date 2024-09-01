Restaurants and taquerias struggle as cilantro prices skyrocket due to severe drought: 'We can't do without it'

Markets, street food stands, taquerias, and restaurants are all trying to cope with the problem.

Cilantro is so expensive that some restaurants in Mexico have had to stop using it in their cooking.

What's happening?

Prices of cilantro rose as summer began because of a long-term drought in Mexico, Bloomberg reported. The country is the largest exporter of the crop. In May, an 11-pound bunch of the herb cost 110 pesos, or just over $6. By mid-June, that price was 440 pesos, or $24.26.

"In Puebla, we had a problem with drought and hail that caused damage to the crop," said Juan Carlos Anaya Castellanos, general director of the Agricultural Market Consulting Group.

This kind of extreme weather has affected the prices of other kitchen favorites, including avocado, onion, and broccoli, according to Bloomberg. Markets, street food stands, taquerias, and restaurants are all trying to cope with the problem.

Some were substituting parsley or lettuce or not buying cilantro. But those alternatives offer a marked difference in taste from the peppery, lemony staple. Others cut back their purchases and used less with dishes such as tacos.

"We can't do without it," Blas Juarez, manager of Mexico City's Taqueria Gabriel, told the outlet.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Why is this important?

Global wheat crops, as well as soy, have been hurt by poor growing conditions, too, per Bloomberg. In May, the outlet reported that extreme weather caused by rising global temperatures is "elevating the cost of energy, food, and fuel."

These events, including droughts, floods, and wildfires, happen more frequently and are made more severe by our use of dirty energy sources such as coal, gas, and oil. This contributes to heat-trapping pollution in the atmosphere. One knock-on effect is increased evaporation and a generally drier climate in certain regions.

Extreme temperatures have also resulted in the deaths of people and animals, per Axios, and contributed to the capital city's water crisis. Mexico City consumes so much groundwater that one study found the land is sinking by up to 20 inches each year.

What's being done about high food prices?

You can avoid high prices at the store by growing your own food. After a small initial investment, you can reap the rewards of fresh produce from your own garden.

This also cuts demand for globally shipped goods, which contribute to the overheating of our planet via transportation pollution. Mass-produced products are also often significant carriers of pesticides.

Other related steps to clean up your food game include composting scraps, which can help you create a circular system in your own backyard. Once that organic waste decomposes, return it to your soil to boost the output of your plants.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.