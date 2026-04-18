Photo reveals endangered flying fox carrying baby in mid-flight

"They do just look like a teddy bear."

A single photo is giving conservationists hope for one of the world's rarest bats.

A wildlife photographer on a remote Australian island captured what is believed to be the first-ever image of a critically endangered Christmas Island flying fox carrying its newborn mid-flight, according to the Australian Broadcasting Company.

It was valuable proof that the species is still reproducing in the wild.

The photo was taken by local photographer Chris Bray (@chrisbrayphotography) earlier this year after hours of waiting, thousands of photos, and a late break from terrible weather.

"You just photograph every bat that goes past," Bray told the ABC, explaining that only later did he realize a few images showed a tiny bat clinging to its mother.

"Ever since I heard bat-mums fly around with their young hanging on to them, I've always wanted to try and get a photo," he wrote in his post.

The Christmas Island flying fox is found nowhere else on Earth and is the last native mammal on the island.

Around half of what was once a population of 4,000 bats is estimated to remain following the introduction of feral cats, making evidence of healthy, once-a-year reproduction in females encouraging for researchers and local wildlife enthusiasts.

According to ecologist Annabel Dorrestein of Western Sydney University, who was with Bray and studies the bat species, the sight of a flying fox carrying a pup is remarkable given the energy demands of the task.

Newborns weigh about 15% of their mother's weight, making flight even more difficult.

Experts say visual documentation, whether captured by photographers, trail cameras, or other monitoring technology, plays a crucial role in tracking population health for endangered species.

These tools help scientists confirm breeding, assess survival rates, and document recovery efforts without disturbing animals in fragile ecosystems.

Protecting animals like the flying fox also supports local rainforest ecosystems, as they help pollinate plants by feeding on nectar and dispersing seeds through their furry coats, according to Christmas Island National Park.

This, in turn, creates healthier forests that stabilize soil health, store carbon, and protect water quality.

"They've got big round faces, and they're super fluffy [...] they're also the cutest bat species in the world," Bray told the ABC. "They do just look like a teddy bear."

"This is incredible but also how cute are her feet!" one commenter wrote on Bray's post. "I have never been a big fan of bats but as always it's good to learn about things you don't understand."

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