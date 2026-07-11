Infant chimp rescued from illegal pet trade in Republic of the Congo gets second chance

Baby chimpanzees do not enter trafficking pipelines on their own.

An infant chimpanzee rescued from traffickers in the Republic of the Congo is getting a second chance at life.

The young chimp was brought to the Jane Goodall Institute's Tchimpounga sanctuary after being recovered from an illegal pet-trafficking case.

What happened?

The Jane Goodall Institute said in an Instagram post that PALF, a wildlife-law-enforcement group, contacted the sanctuary about an infant chimp tied to the illegal pet trade. After PALF arrested the trafficker, staff from Tchimpounga went out to bring the baby into the sanctuary's care.

With the arrest complete, attention turned to the infant's condition. The institute said he needed urgent care, and after treatment, he began a new chapter at the sanctuary. Staff eventually named him Beau — the French word for "handsome" — because of his appearance, the institute said.

Why does it matter?

Beau's rescue highlights the brutal reality behind the illegal pet trade. Baby chimpanzees do not enter trafficking pipelines on their own, and wild animals sold as pets often endure severe stress, poor health, and separation from their families and natural habitat.

Chimpanzees are highly social animals with complex emotional and physical needs. A private home cannot provide what they require, and even a single trafficking case can reflect broader harm to wildlife populations. Putting them in a situation with unqualified caregivers puts both the animal and their owners in harm's way and can lead to severe injury or death.

What's being done?

In Beau's case, different groups handled different parts of the crisis.

PALF handled the enforcement side by arresting the trafficker, while the Jane Goodall Institute's Tchimpounga team took charge of the emergency treatment and continued care the infant needed to survive.

Law enforcement can stop traffickers, but sanctuaries provide the treatment, monitoring, and rehabilitation rescued animals need after the immediate danger has passed. It's a true team effort. "Strong partnerships are essential to our rescue work at Tchimpounga," the institute wrote.

And for Beau, that teamwork changed everything: "After a brief course of treatment for some health issues, Beau began his new life at the sanctuary."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.