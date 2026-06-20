Archived footage shows rescued chimp Farah bonding with the young friend who helped him heal

"Today Farah is a grown male, still living in the same group as Jenny."

Rescued chimp Farah's early days at a sanctuary in Cameroon are drawing emotional reactions online through a resurfaced video posted by Ape Action Africa (@apeactionafrica).

In the older footage, the young rescued chimp can be seen with Jenny, whose companionship helped turn the sanctuary into a familiar place.

What happened?

The Cameroon-based primate sanctuary Ape Action Africa shared video footage of the bonding pair.

"After sharing Farah's 2017 rescue video we wanted to share this archived footage from 2018 so you can see Farah's journey for yourselves," the sanctuary explained.

The footage shows Farah, only a few months into life at the sanctuary, spending time playing with Jenny, another young chimpanzee.

Ape Action Africa identified Jenny as "one of the young chimps he grew closest to in those early days after his rescue." The scene, it added, was much of what Farah's world looked like upon joining the sanctuary.

In a post on its website, Ape Action Africa went in-depth into Farah's rescue and road to recovery.

"That frightened, exhausted little chimpanzee who arrived in September 2017 is unrecognisable today," it wrote. "Farah is a settled, confident, and happy member of his own chimpanzee family at Ape Action Africa, surrounded by friends and living the life he was always meant to have."

Why does it matter?

Recovery for chimpanzees is about more than simply staying alive. After traumatic separations from family groups or time spent in captivity, young chimps need consistency, social connection, and time before trust can return.

Farah's time with Jenny illustrates that companionship and play can be part of the healing process rather than merely a sweet result of it. The sanctuary noted that a chimp named Lomie became a critical companion for Farah later on, and helped him gain confidence in climbing.

The clip also points to the long-term, collective work involved in running a sanctuary. For Farah, rescue alone was not enough. He also needed caregivers, room to live, and other chimps around him as he developed into a healthy adult.

People moved by stories like Farah's can support similar efforts by learning more about donating to climate causes.

What are people saying?

Commenters on Facebook and Instagram delighted in the adorable moment.

"Oh my gosh so darn cute!!!!!!!" one gushed.

"So beautiful," another wrote.

In the caption, Ape Action Africa noted that things have changed quite a bit for the chimp, but some things remain the same.

"Today Farah is a grown male, still living in the same group as Jenny, and the bond between them is as strong as ever," the caption concludes.

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