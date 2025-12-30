Experts raise red flags after unusual animal sightings in cities — here's why it's so concerning

When we think about the effects of expanding human development and pollution on wildlife, we often think of endangered and extinct species. But sometimes, instead of dying out, a species changes its behavior to adapt to the new environment we are creating. One example is a bird called the chimango, found in Argentina, where it is quickly becoming a common sight in cities, Noticias Ambientales reported.

What's happening?

The chimango is a bird of prey in the falcon family with barred brown feathers and a yellow beak. In the past, it could most often be found hunting over grasslands and rural fields.

For the last 20 years, though, it has been moving into cities like Mar del Plata. There, it not only hunts rodents and insects, but also eats carrion and food scraps right out of the garbage. It appears to be thriving in these cities, with an ever-increasing population.

At the same time, the population of this bird in rural areas has declined, likely in response to the use of pesticides and the decline of prey populations.

Why is the changing behavior of the chimango important?

This shift in behavior is a clear indicator of a rapidly changing world, one in which less adaptable species than the chimango can easily die out. Entire ecosystems can collapse due to these losses, and humanity can lose access to unique resources found nowhere else.

Meanwhile, the chimango is quickly becoming a vital part of the urban ecosystem. It helps control pest populations while also serving as an indicator of areas where rodents, insects, and trash are not being properly managed.

Normally, we think of the effects of increased human activity on wildlife as being strictly negative. However, this is one example where there is more nuance.

What can be done to help the chimango and other wildlife?

Even as this beautiful bird thrives in urban environments, it is important to note how its population is failing in rural areas. Other species are also suffering from the same loss of habitat and food sources, as well as from exposure to dangerous chemicals. Improving regulations to protect our remaining wild spaces can help us maintain a healthy balance with these species.

