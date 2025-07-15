Grade-schoolers inspire awe after taking center stage at conference to confront global crisis: 'We are so proud'

"It was inspiring to hear about all the initiatives they have been leading on."

A group of grade-schoolers impressed attendees at a recent climate change conference in the United Kingdom, proving that leadership has no age limit.

In an inspiring display of creativity and determination, these young pupils took center stage at an event called "Together for Tomorrow — Children as Leaders," leaving the attendees hopeful and saying, "We are so proud," as reported by SussexWorld.

The virtual conference brought together students aged five to 11 from 10 primary schools within the Swale Academies Trust, an education group based in England. These young change-makers shared projects that reflected their passion for making a difference in their schools and local neighborhoods.

Students from Shinewater Primary School, Langney Primary Academy, and the Parkland Federation stood out as they presented their hands-on initiatives.

From organizing litter-picking events and crafting sea-themed art from recycled materials to planting trees in their communities, these students are showing how simple local actions can spark wider change. Their projects didn't just help to clean up the environment; they also brought communities together, building a shared sense of purpose.

One Langney student captured this sense of pride, saying, "I feel like an adult who has been in a very important meeting doing important things for our world."

Another student celebrated their school's efforts, noting, "One of our Swale Schools has planted 300 trees! We [realised] that we need to plant more!"

Throughout the event, the spotlight remained firmly on the students — not just for their environmental impact, but for their growing roles as thoughtful leaders. Their work also raised awareness of broader challenges such as fast fashion and energy use, with creative posters encouraging others to take action.

The conference also featured a guest talk from glaciologist Heidi Sevestre, who shared how careers in climate science can begin with the same curiosity and commitment these students already display.

"We are so proud to see how pupils from all our schools have approached this important topic with such enthusiasm, sensitivity, and thoughtfulness," said Louise Hopkins, school improvement executive at Swale Academies Trust. "It was inspiring to hear about all the initiatives they have been leading on. We look forward to hearing how our schools build on all their exciting projects at next year's conference!"

Plans are already underway for next year's event, themed "Give Nature a Helping Hand."

