Police investigating after 4-year-old child found dead in hot car

"These are families that all know each other in the community. There is only love for one another."

A 4-year-old child died Tuesday after being found inside a hot car in Valley Village, Los Angeles, leaving a close-knit community in shock and prompting a police investigation as temperatures in the San Fernando Valley climbed into the upper 80s.

According to ABC7, Los Angeles police and firefighters were sent to a medical emergency near McCormick Street and Bluebell Avenue at about 3:40 p.m., where the child was found unresponsive in a vehicle. LAFD personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene.

Investigators are now working to determine exactly what happened and how long the child may have been inside the car. Authorities cordoned off part of the neighborhood with crime-scene tape, and a white tent was placed over part of the vehicle as authorities processed the scene.

According to ABC7, at least two neighbors said a father drove the neighborhood carpool that morning and did not realize a young girl was still in the vehicle. Attorney Lou Shapiro said the man involved was not the child's father. According to the source report, the LAPD's abused child unit in its Juvenile Division is investigating the death as a "possible homicide," though police said no one is currently in custody.

The incident is a painful reminder of how dangerous a parked vehicle can become during warm weather, even on a day that may not seem especially extreme. Tuesday's temperatures in the San Fernando Valley only reached the upper 80s.

A chart provided to CBS News by the National Weather Service shows that the inside of a car can reach 130 degrees Fahrenheit in about 40 minutes when the outside temperature is in the high 80s.

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The death has shaken the surrounding community. Valley Village's devout Jewish neighborhood has been described as one where families are very close to each other. Beyond the criminal investigation, the emotional impact of the loss will linger for relatives, neighbors, and everyone connected to the child.

"These are families that all know each other in the community. There is only love for one another," Shapiro said.

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