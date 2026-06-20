A mama chickadee needs up to 9,000 caterpillars, and your yard can be the lifeline

"It's always wonderful seeing wildlife in the garden."

A tiny bird is delivering a very big message online: What looks like an ordinary yard can be critical habitat.

What happened?

On Instagram, the lawn-rethinking advocacy account Less Lawn More Life (@wildrplaces) used a chickadee example to underscore the role native plants play in backyard ecosystems.

The caption says the point is familiar to longtime nature observers, adding that "We're spreading the word about something backyard naturalists have known for years: your lawn and outdoor spaces can be a lifeline."

It also references a recent TV appearance, writing, "Less Lawn More Life took a chickadee's story and some very hungry caterpillars to the TODAY Show!"

The post states: "One mama bird needs up to 9,000 caterpillars to raise her chicks. Caterpillars need native plants."

Why does it matter?

For birds that many people regularly see around their homes, the post links survival to everyday landscaping decisions.

Because chickadees need thousands of caterpillars to feed their young, and those caterpillars depend on native plants, a yard made up only of turf grass can leave a major gap in the food chain.

Planting native flowers, shrubs, and trees can support the insects that birds rely on during nesting season. A yard, a garden bed, or even a small corner of outdoor space can help provide both food and shelter.

The message also reflects a growing shift away from perfectly manicured lawns and toward landscapes that better support local ecosystems.

Rather than treating outdoor space as purely decorative, the post frames it as an active habitat — a place that can help sustain pollinators, caterpillars, and the birds that depend on them.

What are people saying?

"OH we're obsessed with this segment. So accessible. Education is always the first step," one user wrote.

"This is why we grew our garden with native plants," another added. "It's always wonderful seeing wildlife in the garden."

"Yay! My yard is teeming with chickadeedeedees and other birds thanks to my abundant native plants," a third user shared.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.