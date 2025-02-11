Researchers stunned after netting 'vanished' species 80 years after last sighting: 'The resolution of this long-standing mystery'

For more than 80 years, the Chel snakehead (Channa amphibeus) was thought to be extinct. The fish species, first described in 1840 in India's Chel River system, had gone unrecorded for decades — until now.

A team of researchers, including wildlife experts Jayasimhan Praveenraj and Tejas Thackeray of the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation, recently rediscovered the rare fish in the Himalayan region of India, as detailed by Mid-day. Their findings, published in the journal Zootaxa earlier this year, confirm that the species is still alive.

Known for its striking appearance, the Chel snakehead has iridescent-green scales and unique yellow bars along its body. It is one of the largest and most vibrant species within its group, featuring chrome-yellow to orange stripes and a bright neon patch beneath its eye. The Chel snakehead also holds the record for the highest number of lateral-line scales among all snakeheads in the Gachua group, per the publication.



The rediscovery of this elusive species reinforces the importance of continued exploration. Despite repeated searches over the years, the Chel snakehead remained undetected, leading some experts to believe it was extinct. Now, its survival highlights the resilience of biodiversity and raises hopes that other species thought to be lost could still be out there, waiting to be found.

This isn't the first time an "extinct" species has resurfaced. The giant salmon carp, a huge fish native to Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand, was rediscovered in 2020. In 2023, researchers captured the first-ever live images of Attenborough's long-beaked echidna, a spiny mammal so elusive that it hadn't been documented in over 60 years.

These discoveries prove that nature is more resilient than often assumed. While the Chel snakehead survived without human intervention, its rediscovery is a reminder that many species aren't so lucky. Protecting fragile ecosystems is more urgent than ever, with habitat destruction and a warming planet accelerating biodiversity loss.

"The resolution of this long-standing mystery in Indian ichthyology reinforces the importance of continued exploration and highlights the persistence of biodiversity, even in species once thought lost to time," Thackeray said.

Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante (@forrest.galante) reacted enthusiastically to the news, writing: "LFG!! Extinct species back, baby!!" in an Instagram post. His post echoed the excitement of researchers who have spent decades searching for the Chel snakehead.

This is why conservation matters. Who knows how many more species are waiting to be found? One thing is certain: The natural world holds plenty of secrets. It's up to humans to make sure they have a future.

