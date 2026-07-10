Cheetahs hunt in daylight, but hulking hyenas can still force them off hard-won kills

Even the planet's fastest land animal can lose a meal in an instant.

A striking wildlife post gives cheetahs some overdue credit while also showing the brutal realities of life on the savanna. Even the planet's fastest land animal can lose a meal in an instant when a much bulkier predator moves in.

What happened?

In a recent Instagram post, wildlife photographer Beverly Joubert challenged the idea that spotted hyenas are nothing more than scavengers.

"The spotted hyena's reputation as lowly scavenger is certainly undeserved, but like all wily predators they will take advantage of an easy meal when available," Joubert explained.

For cheetahs, that can mean losing prey even after a successful hunt. Joubert said their light, speed-focused build leaves them at a physical disadvantage against much heavier hyenas, which can overpower them and take the kill.

Joubert explained that that dynamic may also help explain why cheetahs often hunt in daylight, suggesting they may be trying to avoid clashes before nocturnal hyenas emerge from their dens.

Why does it matter?

Hyenas are not simply thieves, and cheetahs are not assured of success just because they can outrun almost anything on open ground.

For cheetahs, every lost meal matters. Speed helps them catch prey, but it offers little protection once a heavier rival arrives.

Oversimplified narratives can warp how people understand predators and the roles they play in nature. Seeing hyenas only as scavengers misses their intelligence and ecological role, while overlooking the pressures cheetahs face can make their survival seem easier than it is.

Posts like this show the complex nuances of the wild animal world, and a commenter thanked Joubert for sharing.

"Thank you for providing these amazing windows into wild social culture! More to be in awe of and protect!" they wrote.

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