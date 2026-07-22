7 cheetah cubs make public debut at UK zoo, marking first births there in 15 years

In May, Britain's Whipsnade Zoo celebrated the birth of seven cheetah cubs, marking the first cheetah births there in 15 years. Several months later, the cubs made their public debut.

What happened?

During their introduction to the public, two litters from Whipsnade Zoo were seen exploring the outdoor space by their enclosure and playing in the grass, Fox 21 reported.

Amira gave birth to four of the cubs on May 18, while Zara's three-cub litter entered the world on May 23. Keepers say the cubs' sex will be identified during upcoming health checks.

The Zoological Society of London (@ZslOrg1826), a science-driven conservation charity that will name some of the cubs, shared adorable footage of the cheetahs on YouTube:

"Nature is truly wonderful," one viewer gushed.

"Beautiful babies," another said.

"The cubs are sooooooo adorable...." a third remarked.

Why does it matter?

Accredited zoos and wildlife organizations use breeding programs to support research, public education, and international partnerships that help protect animals in the wild. The cubs represent a chance to keep an endangered animal from slipping further toward extinction.

Only 6,500 cheetahs remain on Earth, Fox 21 noted, and each successful birth supports efforts to maintain healthy populations and genetic diversity.

In turn, that can strengthen local economies through tourism and jobs, as well as prevent biodiversity loss that can create ripple effects that influence agriculture and community resilience. Protecting predators such as cheetahs helps preserve the balance of food webs.

What's being done?

Zoological Society of London conservationists have partnered with the Government of Zambia to reintroduce the endangered subspecies of northeastern cheetahs into Luangwa Valley for the first time in nearly 30 years, according to Fox 21.

The work involves caring for animals in managed settings while building the knowledge, partnerships, and population support needed for future wild recovery.

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