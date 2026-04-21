Michigan forced to declare state of emergency as major dam is on brink of overflowing

"In a week, we did a year's worth of work."

A combination of heavy rains and snowmelt strained one Michigan dam to its limit.

Bridge Michigan reported on the situation at the Cheboygan Dam and Lock Complex, with water getting concerningly close to the top.

The hydroelectric facility powering the dam had been offline since 2023 due to a nearby fire that sparked ownership disputes, per the publication. That is despite federal orders to reopen.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in the affected area, as water crept upward to below 5 inches from the top of the dam.

On April 17, officials rallied to turn on the dam, with Michigan State Police confirming the team's success on X.

Flipping the dam back on made an immediate difference, with one estimate suggesting water flow could be increased by 30%.

"It's running as smooth as can be," said Roy Davis, head of HydroMine Cheboygan LLC and a potential buyer of the facility. "We're moving a lot of water."

Water levels behind the Cheboygan Dam lingered at around 8 inches below the top on April 18. That was a major improvement that drew praise from Whitmer.

"Thank you to the crews who have been working 24/7 this week to restart the hydroelectric turbine which hadn't been operational for a few years," she wrote on X. "Their heroic actions are already making a big difference to lower water levels."

As Fox Weather noted, Cheboygan's struggles are far from isolated. Much of Michigan and Wisconsin dealt with flash flooding and dams under heavy pressure in April.

The shifting climate — exacerbated by human-caused planet-warming pollution — is making extreme weather events more intense. In these states, heavy snowstorms in winter contributed to major snowpack that was part of the issue.

Flooding is one danger, but there are also ecological risks, such as the runoff of contaminants from road salts and vehicle exhaust.

Adding to the perils of the melting snow were major rainstorms that inundated the areas with 3 to 5 inches of rain over a five-day span, per Fox Weather.

Thanks to the quick work of the crew in Cheboygan, the local community shouldn't have to face the worst-case scenario of major evacuations.

"In a week, we did a year's worth of work," Davis told Bridge Michigan.

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