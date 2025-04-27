Fisherman hit with severe fine after officers noticed suspicious actions in early morning hours: 'They need to lose their license for life'

Three fishermen were fined by California wildlife officials after being caught engaging in illegal fishing activities in the Channel Islands Harbor.

What's happening?

According to USA Today, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife found three individuals on the opening day of spiny lobster season who were illegally using Hawaiian-style throw nets in the Channel Islands Harbor, off the coast of Santa Barbara. They were catching a wide variety of fish in those nets and were in possession of "gross over-limits" quantities of surf perch at the time of the officers' arrival.

The nets and fish were confiscated, the fishermen were cited, and at least one was given a fine of over $5,000 as a result of his actions.

"Poaching doesn't pay! Poachers are subject to steep fines for fish and wildlife violations," the department said in a Facebook post. "One such poacher caught illegally using a throw net to take more than their limit of fish recently appeared in court and was found guilty on numerous counts with a fine totaling $5,725."

Why is poaching important?

The dangers of poaching and illegal fishing are numerous. Most sport fish and commercially caught fish are carefully monitored to avoid overfishing and to ensure the species will continue to thrive. As a result, you're only allowed to fish for most types of fish during certain times of year, and can only catch a certain number of those fish in that span.

Circumventing those regulations puts those species of fish in jeopardy, and it can lead to severe population losses for those species and put them in jeopardy of extinction.

On top of that, the use of Hawaiian-style toss nets means that the fishermen weren't trying to catch specific things and could have been catching fish that were out of season for the area.

What's being done about poaching?

Most states have strict laws and regulations about how and when fishing can be done. Violating those laws often results in heavy fines, and repeated violations can result in loss of license. Enforcement is tricky, though; there are only so many officials to go around, and plenty of cracks for enterprising poachers to slip through if they're careful.

Commenters on the Facebook post were quick to call out the poachers for stricter punishments in this case.

"Should have seized their vehicles," said one.

"They need to lose their licenses for life," said another.

